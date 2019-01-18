EVENTS CALENDAR
Jan. 18 – Jan. 24
EDITOR’S PICK The Simpsons Trivia at Pacific Plate Brewing Co., Jan. 19 from 6-10 p.m. (1999 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016). Do the Bartman on do...
NEWS & COMMUNITY
The Frostig Center in Pasadena Hosts Experts Offering Advice for Families With Special Needs
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications
Business
Learn Self-Defense at Kenpo Karate in Sierra Madre
Kenpo Karate, unlike other martial arts, does not require people to have a certain level of fitness or flexibility that may not be applicable in self-defense. At SoCal Kenpo Karate, they specialize their training to fit each person’s needs, while still preparing for real-life scenarios and covering all ranges of attacks from a grab, a…
-
Keeping the Peace at Ambrose Cafe
January 15, 2019
-
SCE Makes Buying an Electric Car More Affordable
January 11, 2019
-
How BroadbandNow Is Changing The Way Consumers Shop For Internet Access
January 10, 2019
Opinion
Epic Bike Crash in Rural Peru
By Jesse A. Cisneros An unfortunate crash during a trip of a lifetime abruptly cut the enjoyment short. With a travel insurance policy from Arch RoamRight, short-term care, stabilization and evacuation services to the right facilities were provided. How It Happened In April 2017, the insured – a female in her 50s – was biking…
-
Career Corner: Keep Your Jargon to Yourself
January 15, 2019
-
Lifeline for Pets: ‘Tortie Love’
January 14, 2019
-
Career Corner: The Best Job Market in a Generation
January 8, 2019
Arts & Entertainment
-
Arts & Entertainment
2020 Rose Parade Theme and President Announced: Power of Hope with Laura Farber Leading the Tournament
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Board of Directors has confirmed Laura Farber as President for the 2019-2020 Tournament of Roses year. Farbe...
-
Arts & Entertainment
Piano Quartets Join Robert Thies at Pasadena Conservatory of Music
Pittance Chamber Music, known for featuring the extraordinary resident artists of the Los Angeles (LA) Opera pit and stage, presents Piano Quartets wi...
-
Arts & Entertainment
Arcadia Artist Vies for the Grand Prize in the 'Illustrators of the Future' Competition
By May S. Ruiz Qianjiao Ma, known to her friends as ‘Q,’ is a long way from her birthplace in Northern China but is very much at home in h...
-
Arts & Entertainment
Caltech Chamber Music Hosts 5 Concerts This Winter
Caltech Chamber Music, directed by Maia Jasper White, will kick-off its Winter Concert Series on Friday, Jan. 25. All concerts will take place in in D...
Education
You Can Now Resubmit Your School Choice Application
Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is excited to offer a great mix of school choices to their community through 2019-2020 Open Enrollment/School Choice. Online applications for students, who live within the district’s attendance boundaries, as well as children of PUSD employees, will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2019 at openenrollment.info. Selection is by random lottery and…
-
Sponsor Academic Success Through Maranatha’s 2019 Gala
January 15, 2019
-
PUSD Superintendent and President Release Statement on LACOE’S Interim Budget Report
January 14, 2019
-
Pasadena High School Gym and Athletic Complex Gets a $19M Makeover
January 9, 2019
HEALTH & FITNESS
Skyrocket Your New Year’s Resolution Success Rate
SPORTS
Polytechnic Panthers Zero in on Perfect Season
Pasadena Takes Bite out of Burbank to Remain Pacific League’s Top Dog
Ohio State Holds off Washington to Secure Rose Bowl Victory
LIFESTYLE
-
Travel
A Day at the California Science Center
By Greg Aragon A few months ago, I visited the California Science Center in Los Angeles (LA) to see the world-famous “King Tut: Treasures of the Golde...Dining Delights
Bone Kettle's Delicious Offerings Continue to Impress Diners
By Brianna Chu Last year, May and I were invited to a PR mixer at the Bone Kettle, a Southeast Asian restaurant and bar in Old Pasadena, and the food ...Travel
Old Orcutt - The Perfect Place to Wine-About
Owner’s Kurt and Dawn make you feel like family at Vino et Amicis Old Orcutt is a place to “wine-about.” Step out of the hustle, bus...
-
Travel
Meandering Through Meersburg, Germany
By Greg Aragon As the boat glided across Lake Constance, a seventh-century castle appeared through the morning mist, her fortified walls jetting from ...Dining Delights
Healthy Snacks to Help You Keep Your Resolutions
The beginning of a new year marks the annual pledge many of us make for healthier eating habits after the long gluttonous run from Halloween thru New ...Travel
Rainforests, Beaches, Small Ships and Adventure in 2019
By Greg Aragon With 2018 in the rear view mirror and a 2019 calendar opened wide on my desk, it is time to look ahead to one of the exciting getaways ...