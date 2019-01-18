THE LATEST

  • Photos by Terry Miller

    State of Pasadena 2019

      By Terry Miller Hundreds of people, including popular former mayor Bill Bogaard, attended the annual rite of passage known at the State of the City address Thursday January 17. The event, held at Pasadena High school’s newly remodeled gymnasium, was expected to garner protest but rains earlier in the day may have prevented people…

  • 2020 TOR theme poster (1)

    2020 Rose Parade Theme and President Announced: Power of Hope with Laura Farber Leading the Tournament

      The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Board of Directors has confirmed Laura Farber as President for the 2019-2020 Tournament of Roses year.  Farber will provide leadership for the 131st Rose Parade® presented by Honda and the 106th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Farber announced “The Power of Hope” as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme to encourage creativity in float entries, marching bands and equestrian participants. “With hope – anything,…

  • Robotics at School Choice Fair. – Courtesy photo/ Pasadena Unified School District

    You Can Now Resubmit Your School Choice Application

    Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is excited to offer a great mix of school choices to their community through 2019-2020 Open Enrollment/School Choice. Online applications for students, who live within the district’s attendance boundaries, as well as children of PUSD employees, will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2019 at openenrollment.info. Selection is by random lottery and…

  • 48203711_2385138911514555_8691946606515191808_o

    The Frostig Center in Pasadena Hosts Experts Offering Advice for Families With Special Needs

    Families face new challenges when young people with disabilities become adults. To help families plan for the future, The Frostig Center will hold a special presentation by experts who will address pathways to employment for young adults with learning disabilities and alternatives to conservatorships. The event, which is part of The Frostig Center Speaker Series,…

  • 40065073_327223111173377_4303020643147841536_o

    Learn Self-Defense at Kenpo Karate in Sierra Madre

    Kenpo Karate, unlike other martial arts, does not require people to have a certain level of fitness or flexibility that may not be applicable in self-defense. At SoCal Kenpo Karate, they specialize their training to fit each person’s needs, while still preparing for real-life scenarios and covering all ranges of attacks from a grab, a…

  • 1

    Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

    New for 2019, three $25,000 grant awards The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation (Foundation) is now accepting applications for its 2019 grant assistance program. Since its inception in 1983, the Foundation has invested over $3 million in more than 200 Pasadena-area organizations. The grant awards in 2018 totaled $200,000, which funded 33 organizations. The Foundation has…

  • 1940, 1956, and 1963-64 facsimile editions of the Green Book. – Courtesy photo / Roy Nakano

    Travelling Down History With ‘The Green Book’

    By Susie Ling and Roy Nakano The movie “Green Book” recently won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture. The real “Green Book,” however, was a project of Victor H. Green, a postal worker in Harlem. Like Martin Luther King did years later, Victor Green pursued a dream, but for the travelling African-American motorists. The…

