Vin Scully Returns to the Mic Nov 4 in Pasadena

Vin Scully, the beloved Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers’ announcer, is making a rare live public appearance at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 6:00p.m.

For one night only, the Distinguished Speaker Series will bring Scully to the stage. Tickets to this unforgettable evening of conversation, memorable stories & Dodger talk start at $40. There are a limited number of VIP packages available which include a pre-party, meet and greet a personal photo with Scully and a great seat. .

Vin Scully is widely regarded as not just one of the greatest baseball announcers of all time, but perhaps the greatest voice in all of sport. Arguably the most popular figure in Southern California, Scully came west with the Dodgers in 1958 and has broadcast their games on radio and television ever since. His unparalleled story telling ability, timing, and mellifluous tones have been a uniting force in a geographically massive region Scully was inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and was named “baseball’s all-time best broadcaster.” He retired last fall after completing his 67th consecutive season as the “Voice of the Dodgers.” Scully holds the distinction for the longest tenure in his field.

Scully’s November 4, 2017 talk will begin at 6:00pm and include a question and answer session. Tickets range in price from $40 to $250 VIP packages and are available at TicketMaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.