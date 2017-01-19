Road Closures & Event Information for Half Marathon

Pasadena road closures & event information for the Pasadena Half Marathon & 5k at the Rose Bowl Stadium

Pasadena Half Marathon comes to town 7 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, Jan. 22. The public is advised of the following road closures and other event information for the Pasadena Half Marathon and 5K at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Online registration closes on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Go to www.pasadenahalf.com for registration, course maps and other details.

The City’s official street closure map is below.

In conjunction with the Pasadena Half Marathon and 5K, there will be a free two-day Health and Fitness Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan.20, kicks off the free Health and Fitness Expo featuring dozens of info booths, exhibits and fun activities for the whole family.

The Health and Fitness Expo will be from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday. Jan. 21. Race participants will be able to pick up their registration packets at the expo. Go to www.pasadenahalf.com for more details.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Pasadena Half Marathon and 5K features a picturesque course through beautiful Pasadena, passing landmarks like the Colorado Street Bridge, Old Town Pasadena and Caltech before a majestic finish on the field at the world-famous Rose Bowl Stadium, exclusively available to runners at this event.

Hotline Number

Event Day only, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., for public questions on street closures, parking, towed vehicles and general information, call: (626) 577-6125.