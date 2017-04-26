Pasadena High Baseball Drops First Game of Series to Glendale

By Fredy Ramirez

The Pasadena Bulldogs dropped the first game against Glendale in Pacific League play Tuesday at Glendale.

The Bulldogs’ backs were against the wall for most of the game. They allowed two hits in the first inning but were able to escape unharmed. The second inning was rough as few base hits and throwing errors cost them. Glendale was able to score three runs in the inning to take a commanding three to nothing lead.

However, Pasadena wasn’t defeated yet. A one out walk got the rally going for the Bulldogs in the top of the third. It was followed by a double by Sophomore Christian Zambrano and a two out walk to load the bases. With the bases loaded and two outs Junior Alvie Castro hit a single down the left field line scoring two runs.

Pasadena was able to slow down Glendale’s offense in the third and managed to score another run in the fourth to tie the game at three apiece. However, Glendale would score a run in the fourth inning, which would end up being the deciding factor in the game. The Bulldogs couldn’t score for the rest of the game and after a four-run inning in the fifth, Glendale had the game won.

The Bulldogs collected three runs on 13 hits but it wasn’t enough to overcome Glendale’s 8 run game.

Pasadena will continue league play and hosts Glendale at home Friday April 28 in the final game of the series.