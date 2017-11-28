Muir High School Fall Athletic Review

By Spencer Stueve

The John Muir High School football team was solid, though certainly not dominant. The Mustangs, led by Head Coach Antyone Sims, finished with a winning record both overall and in league play, but missed the playoffs. They crushed Compton, Desert Oasis, and others. They lost to La Salle, Arcadia, Crescenta Valley, and Burbank. When the season ended, the Mustangs had a 6-4 record, winning four out of seven in league action.

The girl’s volleyball team didn’t find the same success. The Mustangs started the season slow and were never able to get on track. When the season came to a close, they had won only two games, while losing 15. Co-ed cross country and co-ed golf teams also competed in the fall.

In the remainder of the academic year, baseball, softball, track and field, swimming, boys and girls’ basketball, and boy’s and girls’ soccer will all compete.