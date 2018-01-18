Muir High School Baseball and Softball Season Preview

By Spencer Stueve

We are still roughly six weeks away from the start of the high school baseball season in Southern California, but as with every season, anticipation is high. Football season is over, basketball is in the heat of league play, and baseball is just sitting out there, biding its time, and waiting to take center stage.

The Muir Mustang baseball team begins their season on March 3, and Head Coach Adonis Harrison looks to get off on the right foot. It is Coach Harrison’s first year in charge of the Mustang program, and he looks to improve on the 12-14 record of one year ago.

Last year’s team was young, a roster loaded with underclassmen. As a sophomore last year, Aryonis Harrison led the team in nearly every offensive statistical category. As a junior, he is expected to be a star. Sophomore Junior Lopez, who was a member of the Varsity team as a freshman last year, looks to improve on his solid debut season. Finding an ace in the pitching rotation appears on paper to be a bit more difficult, as Jesse Zarazua is lost to graduation. Tyquise Soloman is one to look out for during his junior season, and Valente Vera and Emilio Martinez each look to take a step forward, as well.

Baseball isn’t the only sport played in the spring, however, and where there is high school baseball, there is high school softball. The softball team is also looking for improvement this season. After finishing with just a 4-18 record last year and 2-20 record in 2016, new Head Coach Lester Gamble wants more. The Mustangs begin their season on March 27, and though the goal may seem out of reach to many, winning the tough Pacific League is a worthwhile goal for the Muir softball team in 2018.