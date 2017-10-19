Sports

Muir Football Too Much for Glendale

– Courtesy photo / U.S. Department of Agriculture

By Spencer Stueve

John Muir High School had no problem evening up their league record when they took on Glendale High School last week. In the 1st quarter, fans witnessed not much of a football game, but more of a track meet. For those who were late to the game, or were stuck in long concession lines and couldn’t see, they missed an early fireworks show.

Artonis Harrison returned a punt for a touchdown. Jalique Stephens nearly returned the next punt to the endzone, reaching the four yard line before Jonathan Stephens punched it in to the endzone. Stephens then scored two more times, and the barrage was just getting started. At the end of the action packed 1st quarter, the Mustangs were up 42-0.

For the entirety of the rest of the game, a running clock was used, and though the Mustangs were slowed by the winding clock, as well as using backups throughout much of the rest of the game, they tacked on two more touchdowns and won by a final score of 55-0.

The Muir Mustangs will take on 3-3 Burroughs High School this week on the road.

 

October 19, 2017

About Author

Pasadena Independent Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching