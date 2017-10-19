Muir Football Too Much for Glendale

By Spencer Stueve

John Muir High School had no problem evening up their league record when they took on Glendale High School last week. In the 1st quarter, fans witnessed not much of a football game, but more of a track meet. For those who were late to the game, or were stuck in long concession lines and couldn’t see, they missed an early fireworks show.

Artonis Harrison returned a punt for a touchdown. Jalique Stephens nearly returned the next punt to the endzone, reaching the four yard line before Jonathan Stephens punched it in to the endzone. Stephens then scored two more times, and the barrage was just getting started. At the end of the action packed 1st quarter, the Mustangs were up 42-0.

For the entirety of the rest of the game, a running clock was used, and though the Mustangs were slowed by the winding clock, as well as using backups throughout much of the rest of the game, they tacked on two more touchdowns and won by a final score of 55-0.

The Muir Mustangs will take on 3-3 Burroughs High School this week on the road.