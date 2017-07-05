La Salle Football Hosts Flag Football Camp In Pasadena

By Fredy Ramirez

La Salle High School football is scheduled to host a flag football camp from 9a.m. to noon July 10 –July 14 in Pasadena.

La Salle High school holds two yearly summer camps for boys and girls in all sports offered at the high school. It is their way of giving back to the community even for a brief moment during the summer.

The second installment of the flag football camp is also a week-long camp where children ages 6-14 receive training from La Salle football coaches including head Coach Russell Gordon. The camp provides 3-4 hours per day of instructional based training in football.

It is a great opportunity for the youth to learn the small details of the game of football. Although football is played in pads at the high school, collegiate and professional level, flag football is still very much useful in the development of youth. Most drills are done without having pads on so the youth still develop skills that they normally would in a full contact football workout.

Flag football also works on their agility and elusiveness which is sought after in football players. It is easier to pull a flag than to tackle a person. It is also harder to make the defender miss pulling a flag. The youth are forced to be shifty and to practice their moves in order to evade defenders.

The camp environment is very competitive and fun for the all the children. The children will be competing with one another trying to make a better catch or better throw. It is also a great opportunity for the youth to get some physical activity. More importantly, it encourages youth to be active and to join organized sports.

This is the last flag football camp that La Salle will be offering this summer. For more information visit La Salle High School’s website.