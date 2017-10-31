Former Muir Graduates Stacey Augmon and Jacque Vaughn Coaching in NBA

By Spencer Stueve

Stacey Augmon and Jacque Vaughn are long departed from John Muir High School, but they are still carrying on the Mustang legacy today. Both once walked the hallways at Muir, played in the NBA, and now are still working as NBA coaches.

For Augmon, his finest moment in a Mustang uniform came in 1986. The Mustangs were set to play Simi Valley in the CIF 4A Championship game; but there was a problem, Augmon had a fever. Despite playing sick, with a temperature of 100 degrees, Augmon scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and led the Mustangs to victory.

Augmon would find success throughout his career. After high school, he went to UNLV on a basketball scholarship, helping the Running Rebels win the 1990 NCAA Basketball Championship. He is a member of the UNLV Athletic Hall of Fame. Augmon would play in the NBA for 15 years and then immediately go into coaching following his retirement as a player. He is currently an Assistant Coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jacque Vaughn had a different style than Augmon. While Augmon was known primarily for his hounding defense, Vaughn was a more polished offensive player. He was an old-school, pass first point guard, and his style was good enough for a long NBA career, just like Augmon. After playing at Kansas for four years, earning Academic All-America honors two times, Vaughn was off to the NBA. Vaughn played for 12 years, winning the NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007. Upon retiring, Vaughn went straight into coaching. He was an assistant with the Spurs for two seasons before being named the Orlando Magic Head Coach in 2012. After three years, he was fired, and is now an Assistant Coach with the Brooklyn Nets.