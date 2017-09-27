Arizona Saints Prove Themselves Against La Salle Football

By Spencer Stueve

Coach Russell Gordon and the La Salle Lancers entered last Friday’s game against the Notre Dame Prep Saints from Scottsdale, Arizona as decided underdogs. The Saints came in with a 4-0 record and a top 10 ranking in the state of Arizona, according to Maxpreps. The Lancers were just 2-2, though their victory at Muir one week earlier was quite impressive.

The Saints are led on offense by Kylen Weisser, a pro style Quarterback with an offer from the University of Idaho and interest from several other schools. Weisser and the rest of the Saint offense shined last game. At halftime, the score was just 14-3 with Notre Dame on top, but the scoring opened up in the 2nd half, and the Saints cruised to a 48-17 victory.

Next up for the Lancers is the first league matchup of the year on Friday against Salesian. The game will be held at La Salle High School, where the Lancers will look to improve on their 3rd place finish in the Angelus League in 2016.