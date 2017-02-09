Education

Pasadena Unified’s All-District Music Festivals on Feb. 9

Pasadena Unified School District’s logo. -Courtesy photo of PUSD

The Pasadena Unified School District’s (PUSD) All-District Music Festivals featuring choral, band, and orchestra concerts will be held Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. at Pasadena High School, 2925 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena. The festivals bring together more than 1,000 middle and high school students from bands, orchestras, and choirs across the district.

PUSD music teachers and staff will conduct performances at the Band and Orchestra Festival on Feb. 9.

Held annually to showcase the talents of young PUSD musicians, the All-District Music Festivals also provide valuable performance experience for middle and high school music students.

Instrumental music instruction is offered by PUSD music teachers starting in the third grade, with whole-class instruction in violin, and band and orchestra options for fourth and fifth grades.

Through partnerships with music education organizations such as the Pasadena Conservatory and Education Through Music-Los Angeles, elementary general music is offered in grades K-5 at select elementary schools. After-school orchestras are thriving at Field Elementary and Jackson STEM through Pasadena Youth Symphony Orchestra, and at Longfellow through The Harmony Project.

Annual spring festivals of choral, band, and orchestral music showcase the talents of student musicians from across the district.

February 9, 2017

