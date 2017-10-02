Pasadena Unified Seeks Applicants for Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee

Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is seeking applicants to serve on the Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC) that will review budget and program plans and make recommendations on prioritization for the 2018-2019 district budget to the Superintendent and the Governing Board. The committee will meet from October – November, 2017. Applications are accepted through Oct. 6, 2017.

With the prospect of up to $13 million in budget reductions over the next two years, PUSD is fundamentally changing its planning and budget development process to focus on the instructional core – the essential interaction between teacher and student, and content that creates the basis of learning. After conducting data and root cause analyses and engaging stakeholders, PUSD will fund strategies that support the instructional core based on the Board of Education’s identified priorities:

– Continuous improvement in academics and operations

– Increasing socioeconomic integration which promotes stronger academic, cognitive, and social-emotional benefits for all students

– Reducing the budget deficit for long term sustainability

The purpose of this committee is to provide for community involvement by a broad range of stakeholders. Applications are sought from teachers, principals, staff, parent representatives from district advisory committees, community members, and high school student council members. The SBAC will also include division and department managers.

The Committee will convene for 8-10 meetings. To the extent possible, meetings will be held from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Applications are available online at pusd.us and www.pusd.us/Page/6675 Completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Oct. 6, 2017, by mail to Zoila Arellano, Executive Secretary, Pasadena Unified School District, 351 S. Hudson Avenue Room 218, Pasadena CA 91101, or email to arellano.zoila@pusd.us

Visit PUSD online at pusd.us. Follow on Twitter @PasadenaUnified and on Facebook at facebook.com/PasadenaUnifiedSchoolDistrict; Send any additional inquiries to the Communications Office, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 396-3606.