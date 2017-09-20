Pasadena Unified Names Principal of Don Benito Fundamental School

Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent Brian McDonald has named Paula Chamberlain, Ed.D., as the new principal of Don Benito Fundamental School, pending Board of Education approval. Dr. Chamberlain has served as an assistant principal at Pasadena High School and Blair School and taught elementary, middle and high school during her 18-year career as an educator.

“Dr. Chamberlain’s experience, knowledge and energy, along with her demonstrated transformational leadership, ensures the continued success of Don Benito Fundamental School,” said Superintendent McDonald.

Dr. Chamberlain has served as assistant principal at Blair School, where she led the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme, and at Pasadena High School where she guided the Law and Public Service and the Creative Arts, Media and Design academies while creating strong instructional programs serving the needs of all students. Dr. Chamberlain began her career as a sixth grade teacher in 1999, and has focused preparing students at all grade levels for success in college and careers.

“I am honored to serve at Don Benito Fundamental School and am looking forward to supporting a collaborative community of learners focused on College and Career through a child’s K-12 academic experience,” said Dr. Chamberlain.

Dr. Chamberlain has a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Pomona; two Master’s degrees from Claremont Graduate University and Point Loma Nazarene University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California.