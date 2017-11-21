Pasadena Unified Invites Families to Middle & High School Night

Families are invited to “Make PUSD Your First Choice,” an introduction to the middle and high schools of the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the PUSD Educational Center, 351 S. Hudson Ave., Pasadena. Families can learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), arts, college and career academies, internships, and athletics available at PUSD’s secondary schools.

“With a rigorous curriculum that challenges students to be self-thinkers while preparing them to be successful in the path to the college of their choice, the middle and high schools of PUSD offer a sense of community where students are encouraged to be leaders and innovators, and pursue their passions in academics and athletics,” said Superintendent Brian McDonald.

At 6 p.m., the focus will be on middle schools which serve students in grades 6-8.

School principals and representatives will discuss the challenging academic programs offered at each middle school, from science and accelerated math to arts and global languages.

At 7 p.m., principals, school representatives, and students from PUSD high schools will discuss the challenging and enriching academics, vibrant visual and performing arts, and elite athletics that are equipping students with the interpersonal and academic skills to be competitive in college and careers.

PUSD’s annual 2018-2019 Open Enrollment-School Choice is Jan. 11 – Feb. 2, 2018. Online applications will be accepted for themed, magnet, and specialized schools and programs at www.openenrollment.info.