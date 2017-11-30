Pasadena Unified Will Participate in Inclusive Schools Week

Inclusive Schools Week is Dec. 4-8

During the week of Dec. 4- Dec. 8, 2017, Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) schools will participate in Inclusive Schools Week, an annual national event that celebrates the progress that schools have made in providing a supportive and quality education to an increasingly diverse student population regardless of disability, gender, socioeconomic status, cultural heritage, language preference, and other factors. The PUSD Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting on Nov. 16, encouraging schools and classrooms to sponsor learning and community-building activities.

“Recognizing that every child is unique and learns differently, our district is committed to making sure that all of our students are supported,” said Dr. Elizabeth Blanco, PUSD’s Chief of Specialized Instructional Services. “This year, the Inclusive Schools Week’s theme focuses on standing up for inclusion, which is fitting because we have increased our efforts to create school communities that invite and welcome all students while delivering appropriate curriculum that maximizes each student’s learning.”

The week also provides an important opportunity for educators, students, and parents to discuss what needs to be done in order to ensure that their schools continue to improve their ability to successfully educate all children.

Adoption of the Board resolution is part of the transformation of PUSD’s Special Education Services, which has been restructured this year to become a high-functioning and efficient operation that delivers timely and consistent quality services to meet the needs of students with disabilities.

PUSD staff, parents, and students work each day to create more inclusive communities and will join individuals, schools, and organizations across the country to highlight inclusive schools.