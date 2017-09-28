Pasadena Unified College Fair and First Choice Festival Slated for Oct. 11

Families can explore educational choices from preschool through college at Pasadena Unified School District’s (PUSD) combined College Fair and First Choice Festival, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The combined events will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center, located at 300 E. Green Street in Pasadena. The College Fair is open from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The First Choice Festival opens from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

“Today, Pasadena Unified is the first choice in education for many families because of the quality of our innovative academic programs and the college-going culture of our campuses,” said Superintendent Brian McDonald. “We invite families and students of all ages to attend the First Choice Festival and College Fair and see first-hand the excellent educational choices available in preK-12th grade and beyond.”

The 2017 College Fair, is open from 4 p.m – 7 p.m. and features representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities who will meet students and provide information for parents. Students and families from all schools – including PUSD, private, and charter schools – are welcome. The College Fair also features informational workshops to help prepare students for college. Workshop topics are:

4 p.m. ACT vs. SAT

5 p.m. Paying for College

6 p.m. Write the College Application Essay/Personal Statement

Graduates of PUSD’s Class of 2017 earned more than $8 million in scholarships and grants and won admission to competitive public and private colleges and universities across the country, including Stanford, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Yale, and California State University campuses. For more information and a list of participating colleges and universities in the College Fair, visit www.pusd.us/Page/6435

The First Choice Festival highlights the preK-12th grade years. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., families can visit booths featuring PUSD elementary, middle, and high schools, meet school principals and staff, and learn about the academic, enrichment, and athletic programs that are preparing students for admission to elite colleges and universities. Pasadena Unified schools offer competitive programs in dual language immersion in French, Mandarin and Spanish, International Baccalaureate, science, math, technology, art, and music. The First Choice Festival launches the district’s annual Open Enrollment-School Choice for the 2018-2019 school year. Open Enrollment-School Choice begins October 30, 2017, with sibling priority registration and pre-enrollment for students in specific programs. General Open Enrollment online applications will be accepted January 11 – February 2, 2018. Information sessions on the district’s Open Enrollment process are planned for November and December. For more information, visit openenrollment.info

