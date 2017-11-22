Native American Educators Who Deserve Recognition

November Marks Native American Heritage Month
Names of outstanding Native American Educators inducted into the Youth-on-the-Move International Educators’ Hall of Fame (IEHOF):
- Mr. David Risling, (1994), Hoopa “Father of Indian Education” UC Davis; Co-founder, DQ University. Help get passage of the federal Indian Education and Indian Tribal Community Colleges act.
- Sarah H. Hutchison (1995), Cherokee- Counselor and Professor Native American Studies, UC Davis; Co-founder, DQ University
- Jack Forbes (1996) Lenape; UC Davis professor emeritus of Native American Studies and Anthropology. Founder of the Native American studies at UC Davis.
- Morgan g. Otis, Jr. Ph.D. (1998)
- Dr. Lionel R. Bordeaux (1999), Lakota; Rosebud Sioux, South Dakota- President of Sinte Gleska University (SGU); key in the Indian country’s tribal college movement since 1973—the longest continuous serving tribal college president.
- Lehman L. Brightman (1999) Contra Costa College Professor, Sioux and Creek, Founder and National President of United Native Americans (UNA); established and coordinated the first Native American Studies Program in the United States at UC Berkeley
- Carl Nelson Gorman (2001) Navajo; as Navajo Code Talker, helped win WWII, Marine; Instructor in Native American Art at UCDavis where the NC Gorman Museum exists.
- Dr. Kogee Thomas (2014), Creek, Professor UCLA and University of California Irvine (UCI). Organizer: Indigenous People Conference held in May 2017 at UCI.
- Barbara and Nathan Banda (Acjachemen)- Introduced Native American curriculum into the San Juan Capistrano School System and in other cities in Southern California. Barbara served as a teacher’s aide. Barbara lobbied for U.S. federal funding to establish educational programs there.
- Harley Lobo (Acjachemen) – Long time educator in Southern California (a Principal) worked hard to enhance the Native American curriculum in San Juan Capistrano.
