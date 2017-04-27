‘Kaleidoscope’ Showcase to Be Featured at Pasadena Educational Foundation’s ENVISION 2017

Kicking off the Pasadena Educational Foundation’s (PEF) annual spring event, Celebrating Our Schools, ENVISION 2017, will be an interactive showcase, Kaleidoscope, that highlights the outstanding students and remarkable programs of the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD). Following the showcase will be a keynote address from Parsons CEO Charles Harrington, a visionary and inspiring leader in engineering and a special presentation with Tim Sippel, John Muir High School Principal, and students from the Engineering & Environmental Sciences Academy. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at the historic Pasadena City Hall. Kaleidoscope begins at 5 p.m., speaker program begins at 6 p.m. followed by a reception in the courtyard. Tickets are available online at: http://pased.org/envision

Kaleidoscope exhibits represent schools throughout the PUSD and will give guests the opportunity to get hands-on and have fun as they engage with students and teachers utilizing virtual reality, designing space missions and colonies, programming computers, examining the brain, solving advanced math problems, creating with 3D printers, and more. The John Muir High School Solar Cup Team will be on hand with a preview of their student designed 15-foot solar powered boat along with the Muir MOJO Backpack team of mobile journalists. A Friendship Bench inspired photo booth, created and run by middle school students, will ensure guests have a souvenir of the evening and maybe even make a new friend.

Contributions to Celebrating Our Schools, ENVISION 2017 help PEF provide essential resources and enrichment opportunities to every public school student in Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.

The evening’s program will be followed by a reception in the Pasadena City Hall Courtyard.

Kaleidoscope Exhibit List

Build It! Spanish Dual Language Immersion students envision a better future by imagining, designing, and building structures for Southern California that can withstand earthquakes and extreme temperatures.

Jackson Dual Language STEM Elementary

Examine It! What’s going on in your head? Fire up your thinking caps as you see your brain in action as students and neuroscientists use helmets to track the brain’s electrical activity.

Blair High School Health Careers Academy & Huntington Medical Research Institute

Engineer It! Make an eco-splash when you join the Solar Cup Team of high school students that designs, builds, and races a 15-foot, solar-powered boat.

John Muir High School Engineering & Environmental Sciences Academy

Visualize It! Imagine the possibilities as you immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality and discover how elementary students are learning to build virtual reality stations.

Washington STEM Magnet Elementary

Explore It! Join a space mission team and explore designs for planet habitats and colonies. Don’t forget to get your postcard and mission patch.

Washington STEAM Magnet Middle School

Program It! See how middle school students throughout the district are learning to create, innovate, and lead the digital age through the exciting world of robotics.

PEF Middle School Robotics

Code It! Discover the world of computer programming and help our dance student “light it up” as you learn to write the computer code that powers web, mobile, and game development.

App Academy at Pasadena High School

Design It! Explore the transformative world of 3D printing and discover how PUSD students are learning to turn their ideas into realities by envisioning objects, applying design principles, and creating in 3D.

Marshall Fundamental High School

Solve It! Are you smarter than a 7th grader? Challenge yourself and see if you can solve the advanced math problems that middle school students are learning in the Math Academy.

Math Academy at PUSD

Create It! See young artists at work as our students create artwork inspired by the glorious architecture of Pasadena City Hall.

Pasadena High School Creative Arts, Media, & Design Academy

Share It! Take a seat at our Friendship Bench photo booth and experience the kindness of your friends or make some new ones. You can make a difference .Thanks to a generous donor, Friendship Benches are located on 4 campuses throughout PUSD.

Eliot Arts Magnet

Tell It! Be a part of the Kaleidoscope story when you engage with the MOJO Backpack team learning mobile journalism, an emerging form of new media storytelling where reporters use portable electronic devices combined with internet connectivity to gather, edit, and distribute news.

John Muir High School Arts, Entertainment, & Media Academy

For more information and to purchase tickets go to: pased.org/envision or contact the Pasadena Educational Foundation at (626) 396-3625.