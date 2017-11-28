Judson International School Holds Fall Family Night to Showcase History and Art Projects

Judson International School held its fall Family Night on November 2. The whole Judson School community gathered and enjoyed seeing the students’ hard work. All the classrooms were open and teacher, students, families, and friends attend.

Judson K-8 students presented the history projects they have been working on all fall, based on the time period they are studying in Judson’s International Christian Curriculum. Kindergartners, first and second graders have been studying archaeology, Ancient Egypt, and Mesopotamia; third and fourth graders have been studying the Age of Exploration, fifth and sixth graders have been studying Ancient Rome, Ancient India, Ancient China and Ancient Japan; seventh graders have been studying the Renaissance and eighth-graders have been studying American History.

Also at Judson’s Family Nights, the 9-12 graders hosted their annual Creative Arts Night. This year’s theme was Resistance Movements. Students from our high school art classes presented special art projects centered around “Resistance.” The musical theater class also presented a special dance number. Judson’s top poetry recitation candidates recited poetry, competing for the top spot to represent Judson at the Los Angeles Poetry Out Loud Competition. The first place winner was Ella Jun, Judson class of 2019. She will compete at the country level in February 2018.