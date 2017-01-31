Film Actor, Local Students to Be Honored by Daughters of the American Revolution

A veteran stage and screen actor and eight students will be special guests at the next meeting of the Martin Severance Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena (160 N. Oakland Ave.).

Ian Ruskin, star of a one-man play about the life of Thomas Paine and the 2016 film “To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine,” will receive the History Award Medal for his dedication to portraying the man whose “Common Sense” pamphlet helped convince early Americans to revolt against the British monarchy and create a new nation.

Several high school seniors will be presented with Good Citizen Awards for demonstrating dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in 2016. Honorees are Michael Francis Grumbine, St. Monica Academy; Jillian Kislow, Alverno Heights Academy; Rosa Run Mi Llanto, Pasadena High School; Charisma Marines, Marshall Fundamental School; and Melissa Rocha, John Muir High School.

Three students will be presented with American History Essay Contest Awards. The theme for the 2016 assignment was “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks” in relation to the 100th anniversary of America’s national parks system. Students were asked to visit a national park in person or via imagination and write about their experiences in a journal. The winners are Ella Hope Carey, a fifth grader at St. Monica Academy; Leon Grimm, a sixth grader at Christ the King Homeschool; and James Grimm, an eighth grader at Christ the King Homeschool.

Breakfast will be served. The cost of attending the event is $25. Reservations are required by emailing martin.severance.dar@gmail.com.