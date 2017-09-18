Engineer Your World at Duarte High School

Duarte, the only district in the San Gabriel Valley Offering EYW

Engineer Your World (EYW™) is a high school course offered in nearly 200 schools nation-wide, and Duarte High School is the only school providing this innovative STEM class currently in the San Gabriel Valley.

Developed with funding from the National Science Foundation by a team of University of Texas faculty and NASA engineers, EYW™ engages students in authentic engineering practices in a project-based environment. Students are expected to develop engineering design skills by building them along with the necessary habits of mind through exploration and discovery.

At Duarte High School (DHS), this class is taught by veteran instructor Mr. Josh Johnson. “I am excited to have the opportunity to teach building skills as well as the engineering mindset to our students here at DHS. My goal as their teacher is to promote how math and science are applied in engineering, especially to female students as women are still vastly underrepresented in the STEM fields. The challenge as their instructor is to facilitate their learning by encouraging them to find their own solutions to a problem or challenge,” said Mr. Johnson.

On Sept. 1, he put his students’ design skills to the test in the first project challenge of the school year. They were instructed to construct a self-propelled car that can travel a minimum distance of two feet. Teams had to use the same basic supplies that included cardboard and a rubber band.

The competition revved up with the added goal of out distancing the car designed by Mr. Johnson. The members of the winning team that constructed the car that traveled the farthest and beat Mr. Johnson’s are: Eli Faliti, Joseph Duarte, Anthony Martinez and Alex Osuna.

“By joining forces with EYW™,” said Superintendent Allan Mucerino, “our students will be empowered to discover and explore interests, imagine and design solutions to real-world challenges, and become independent, confident problem solvers.”

Learn more about the curriculum and information about how Duarte Unified is leading the way in STEAM education at duarteusd.org.