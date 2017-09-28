CSArts–SGV Seeks Art Passionate Students for 2018-2019 School Year

Preview Days to be held Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Jan. 20

California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV), a new public charter school offering unparalleled opportunities for 7th-12th grade students passionate about the arts, invites prospective students and their families to attend one of three Preview Days on Oct. 21, 2017, Nov. 18, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2018 to learn about admission opportunities for the 2018-2019 school year.

CSArts-SGV is modeled after the award-winning Orange County School of the Arts, one of the premier arts schools in the nation. This dynamic school offers college-preparatory academics and pre-professional conservatory training in numerous areas of study, including dance, fine and media arts, music and theatre.

CSArts-SGV will begin accepting applications in mid-October. The school currently serves more than 700 students, with the goal of expanding to 1,200 students next year. CSArts-SGV is also accepting applicants for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 9, 2018. Interview-audition placement activities will be scheduled in the order that applications are received, so prospective students are encouraged to apply early.

Preview Day sessions take place from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the CSArts-SGV campus, located at 1401 Highland Avenue, Duarte, Calif. For more information and to register, visit www.sgv.csarts.net/PreviewDay.

During the academic session, guests will hear from Founder and CEO Dr. Ralph Opacic about how the unique school culture enables students to flourish as artists and scholars in a creative and nurturing environment. Guests also have the opportunity to attend up to four arts conservatory presentations and meet with leadership of the following programs:

School of Dance

– Classical & Contemporary Dance Conservatory

– Commercial Dance Conservatory

School of Fine & Media Arts

– Creative Writing Conservatory

– Integrated Arts Conservatory

– Visual Arts Conservatory

School of Music

– Instrumental Music Conservatory

– Guitar Program

– Pianist Program

– Strings & Orchestra Program

– Wind & Jazz Studies Program

– Vocal Arts Conservatory

School of Theatre

– Acting Conservatory

– Musical Theatre Conservatory

– Production & Design Conservatory