Citrus College’s Administration of Justice Program Prepares Students for Exciting Careers

By Dr. Edward C. Ortell

Criminal justice is one of the fastest growing career sectors in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than three million people were employed in criminal justice occupations in 2016.

Few other job sectors can boast the same above-average pay and benefits, alternative work schedules, and careers that are challenging and interesting, while providing job satisfaction that comes with serving the community, the state or the nation. There are hundreds of career options in the field, which includes such diverse disciplines as forensic science, the courts, cybersecurity, corrections, child protective services, fish and game, academia, various legal services, and many others.

Citrus College’s Administration of Justice Program, which focuses on both theoretical background and practical, real-world applications, prepares students for a wide range of careers. The program offers an associate degree or certificate in criminal justice or correctional science and an associate degree for transfer in administration of justice. Each year, the program enrolls more than 700 students from a variety of age groups, genders, cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds. The majority of faculty work, or have worked in the field that they teach, ensuring that classes are practical, up-to-date and interesting.

Azusa Chief of Police Steve Hunt is one of many of the program’s success stories. Chief Hunt earned his associate degree in administration of justice from Citrus College and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach, and a master’s degree from Woodbury University. In addition to serving as Azusa’s Chief of Police, he also teaches the next generation of administration of justice professionals at Citrus College.

Starting salaries in law enforcement are excellent, ranging from $60,000 to $83,000 a year, and agencies in the region are continuously hiring. Major employers include the Los Angeles Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In addition, recruiters from around the country frequently visit the Citrus College campus from cities like Dallas, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Citrus College’s Administration of Justice Program is continuously evolving to keep up with the increasing demands and changing needs of this dynamic profession. Given the vast array of careers in the field, those who earn an associate degree, an associate degree for transfer or a certificate in the program will find career opportunities that offer interesting work, good pay and personal satisfaction.