Accreditation Reaffirmed for Citrus College

Citrus College recently had its accreditation reaffirmed by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. The reaffirmation means that Citrus College meets all eligibility requirements, standards and commission policies for accreditation.

This exciting announcement is an indicator of Citrus College’s institutional effectiveness, as well as the quality and value of its academic programs.

“I am incredibly proud of the Citrus College community for their tremendous work to ensure that the college meets the high standards of accreditation,” said Dr. Geraldine M. Perri, superintendent/president. “This was a team effort, and it validates that Citrus College is moving in a positive direction.”

The finding was based on the ACCJC’s review of Citrus College’s follow-up report to the fall 2015 comprehensive review and the accompanying evidentiary materials, which were submitted to the ACCJC in March 2017. The college is now required to submit a midterm report in 2018, which is midway through the six-year accreditation cycle. The accreditation is valid through 2021.

Citrus College has been fully accredited and in good standing since 1953. Full accreditation is the best possible status for a college.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment,” said Dr. Barbara R. Dickerson, president of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees. “Confirming the quality of Citrus College’s programs and services is essential to our students, as they advance in their academic and professional careers.”

Citrus College received a formal letter from the ACCJC on June 23. In it, the commission thanked the college for “sharing the values and the work of accreditation to ensure educational quality and to support student success.”

“I would like to thank our accreditation co-chairs Dr. Arvid Spor and Ms. Roberta Eisel and the team that worked on our follow-up report for their outstanding work and tireless efforts,” Dr. Perri added. “In addition, I would like to recognize the board of trustees for their leadership and steadfast support of Citrus College.”

The ACCJC is part of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It is one of six regional accrediting commissions authorized by the U.S. Department of Education. The full accreditation emphasizes Citrus College’s great strides in achieving its strategic goal of increasing student success and completion.