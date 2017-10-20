Maranatha Students Prepare for Service Projects Within Pasadena City Limits

Students get a chance to speak to Mayor Terry Tornek about their concerns

By Terry Miller

Walking, as we all know, is perhaps one of the best low- impact forms of exercise we can do for our health.

It may also be a spiritual experience, seeing things from a fresh perspective and taking note of what problems the city may face and hopefully learn how to properly address important issues such as homelessness.

Thursday morning, Oct. 19, approximately 450 students from Maranatha High School walked from campus to City Hall to hear from the Mayor about volunteering and serving within this community. The entire purpose of this excursion was for the students to spend time considering how they are best equipped to serve others in the community in which they attend school and many reside.

On Nov. 20 and 21, the entire Maranatha student body will be spending two full days performing service projects in and around the Pasadena area. Thursday morning’s was an opportunity for the students to gain a better understanding of this city, more closely observe aspects of this community they maybe haven’t experienced, and seek ways they might volunteer their time to meet the needs of others.

The students were “encouraged to prepare for their November service days with a prayerful attitude,” according to Geoff Hurte, Maranatha’s Marketing Director.

Mayor Tornek addressed the students on the steps of City Hall and a couple of questions were posed by the High school students. “How much do you get paid?” one interested student asked. To which the mayor responded, “Not very much, about $2,000 a month … you do the math, it’s not a lot.” Another asked “What’s the best thing about being Mayor of Pasadena?” Mayor Tornek said it was being able to attend so many functions and meet many wonderful people who help shape the very fabric of the city.

Maranatha seeks to instill in their students a commitment to serving others, and this opportunity to walk the streets of Pasadena, then assemble on the steps of City Hall was educational and inspirational. At the end of the meeting, the students presented the Mayor with a gift and thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to talk with them.