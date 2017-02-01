Columns, Opinion

Slater the Purr-fect Sweetheart

Courtesy photo

 

Looking for your true love this Valentine’s Day?  Then look no further than Slater, who says, “Be Mine”. He is ready to give you lots of love, kisses, and cuddles. He’s super-sweet and gets along with everyone! Easily held, too! He’ll be your purr-fect sweetheart. Slater is a handsome, gray tabby with white and is about 8 months old. Let’s get him a loving, forever home by Valentine’s Day! Call (909) 561-7700 for adoption information.

Lifeline for Pets is a small, “no-kill” rescue. We show some cats most Sunday afternoons at Petsmart, 3347 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30p.m.

The adoption fee is $100 and includes spay, microchip, exam, and vaccines. A great savings!  Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, adoption info & application on our website www.lifelineforpets.org. Sorry, we are not accepting cats at this time.

GOOD NEWS: Adoption pending on Delilah!

February 1, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


You may also like

Lifeline Pet Cat of the Week: The Purrfect Stocking Stuffer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching