WHATA FACE!

Mighty Montana the tuxedo cat! – Courtesy photo

Will ya look at that cute face?? He’s MIGHTY MONTANA, AGE 3, adorable tuxedo boy. He likes to play and will allow little pets on his head, but does not like to be touched on his back end.  One theory is that he was once a house cat, or maybe abused and somehow ended up on the streets.  Our wonderful team of socializers have worked with him, and he has gone from being isolated, to now being out, cage-free, in a room with other kitties. Montana is FIV+ but is healthy and needs no meds. This condition is easily managed as long as the kitty is kept indoors and is the only kitty in the home or is with another FIV+ cat. (We can advise.) Many special needs cats are often forgotten or overlooked. If they are given a chance to shine, they blossom with love. Adoption fee is $100, which includes neuter, microchip, exam & vaccines. See more pictures, his video, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call 626-676-9505 to come meet him. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy ways to support our rescue.

GOOD NEWS: Buddy & Violet have a pending adoption!

December 6, 2017

