Pasadena Humane Society Pet of the Week: Bandit

Bandit (A443185) is a 6-year-old, special needs miniature pinscher mix. Despite being blind, Bandit has the sweetest disposition. Once he’s comfortable in his surroundings, Bandit’s loving and affectionate personality begins to shine. Our volunteers are working with him to ensure his stay at the shelter is as calm and peaceful as possible. Bandit has a special penchant for dog treats and uses his keen sense of smell to seek them out. He’d love to find an understanding forever home.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home. Bandit qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors program, making her adoption free for adopters 60 and over.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

Call the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA at (626) 792-7151 to ask about A443185, or visit at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. Directions and photos of all pets can be found at pasadenahumane.org.

