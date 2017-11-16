Making a Difference

By Sarah Sneider

The beautiful Rose Parade viewed by millions around the world is just weeks away. The 100th Rose Queen and her Royal Court have been chosen and the Grand Marshal is Gary Sinise. Gary played Lt. Dan Taylor, a veteran who lost his legs, in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump”. A contributor to many veteran causes, Gary is a great choice and will bring attention to the many wonderful veterans who have given so much to our country.

While Gary Sinese acted the part in a movie, long-time resident of Arcadia Bob Wieland was not just a scene from a movie but a real life hero – the real deal! I first met Bob back in 1981 on the Ambassador College Track near Orange Grove Blvd. where the Rose Parade begins. Coach Harry Sneider was training athletes for the 1984 Olympics on the track when Bob arrived in a wheelchair. Bob was a medic in Vietnam and was attempting to rescue a fellow American soldier when he stepped on a mortar and as he said, “My legs went one way and my life another.” He was pronounced DOA (dead on arrival) and placed in a body bag. Someone noticed a movement. On June 14, 1969 he wrote this letter: “Dear Mom & Dad, I’m in the hospital. Everything is going to be OK. The people here are taking good care of me. Love, Bob P.S. I think I lost my legs.”

An athlete, Bob was due to be drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies before leaving for Vietnam. Coach Sneider encouraged Bob to get out of his wheelchair and walk on the track. As he slowly made his way around the track by planting his arms and swinging his torso forward and back to take a step, his hands became bruised and bloody. An idea was born! “Shoes” were designed for his hands and leather to cover his stumps. Training intensified. Occasionally, after picking up my three children from Highland Oaks School in our VW van, I’d see Bob wearing his weighted vest climbing steep Santa Anita Ave. in the center divider near the entrance to Chantry Flats. He’d wave and motion me to pull over. We’d open the side door and Bob, exhausted, would propel himself into the van with his strong arms.

After much training and preparation, he started his walk from California across America on his arms. It took 3 years, 8 months and 6 days and ended at The White House steps where then President Ronald Reagan with tears in his eyes congratulated Bob. Bob has completed six marathons on his arms and is the only double amputee to finish the grueling Kona, Hawaii Ironman Triathlon (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26 mile marathon) without a wheelchair. He has cycled twice across America and is a world record holder in the bench press with a best lift of 507 lbs. People Magazine called Bob Wieland “one of the six most amazing Americans”. The NFL Players Association named him “The Most Courageous Man in America”. Bob has traveled the world as a motivational speaker and continues to train on his hand powered bike and set records in weightlifting. We are thankful for all the veterans and appreciate their service and sacrifice for our country. Grand Marshal Gary Sinese and the Rose Parade theme “Making a Difference” will emphasize the difference our veterans have made.

As my mentor and friend, I've learned from Bob: 1) Believe in a higher power, 2) Have a dream, a goal, 3) Train consistently, 4) Persevere through setbacks, and 5) Never Quit. Bob has proved his message that "Through faith in God, determination, and dedication, a person can achieve anything."