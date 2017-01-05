Columns

Cat of the Week: Lolly

Lolly posing like a princess. – Courtesy photo

Happy Mew Year! The Rose Parade has come and gone, but Lolly is in bloom and waiting for a forever home where she will be purr-fectly pam-purr-ed like a beautiful princess of the Royal Court. She is tabby and white, age about 9 months. Lolly is a total love-bug. She loves to cuddle, and is playful and smart. She would be great with another cat, and Lifeline can advise. Call (909) 561-7700.

Lifeline for Pets is a small no-kill rescue. Lifeline shows some cats most Sunday afternoons at Petsmart, 3347 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam and vaccines. Cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, adoption info and application on the website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Sorry, Lifeline is not accepting cats at this time.

January 5, 2017

