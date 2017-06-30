Cat of the Week: Isabelle

Meet her and fall in love!

Do you suffer from a cold lap? Isabelle will fix that! She’s a beautiful, dilute calico with gorgeous markings, and a sweet purr-sonality. She has so much love to give but no one to give it to! Isabelle is about one year old, and needs to be in a home getting treats, being petted, and playing with you, rather than in our facility. Easy-going and affectionate, this delightful girl, Isabelle, is the purr-fect addition to your home.

Adoption fee is $100, which includes spay, microchip, exam, and vaccines. A great savings! Our cats are negative FELV/FIV, unless otherwise indicated. See more pictures, videos, adoption information and an application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call (626) 676-9505 for a Meet and Greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Good News: Braelyn and Grayson have been adopted.