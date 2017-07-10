Business, Columns

Cat of the Week: Benny Boy

Benny wants to end your search for the purr-fect cat! – Courtesy photo

Looking for the purr-fect cat? Then here he is: meet Benny! Benny is age 5, and a very handsome all black, shorthair. He’s a clean-cut dude, super sweet, super loving, friendly, cuddly, healthy, and gets along with other kitties too! He does have a very easy to manage condition called FIV+, but he does not need any meds for it. Give us a call and we will explain and advise. Your search ends with Benny Boy!

Adoption fee is $100, which includes neuter, microchip, exam and vaccines.  See more pictures, adoption information and an application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy Sponsor A Kitty campaign.

Good News: Isabelle has been adopted, and Leland and Nigella have an adoption pending together.                       

July 10, 2017

