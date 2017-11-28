Pasadena Fire Department Mourns Passing of Retired Firefighter Andre Jones 1959 – 2017

Services being held Dec. 2, at Lake Avenue Church

The Pasadena Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired Firefighter Andre Jones, affectionately known as “Dre.”

Firefighter Jones began his career as a Pasadena Fire Department Auxiliary Firefighter in August 1986. After learning the basics of firefighting, he tested for Firefighter in 1987 and was successfully hired as a Probationary Firefighter. After passing probation he was promoted to Firefighter II and remained on the front line until his retirement in April 2014. During his career he was an outstanding Firefighter and Fire Inspector. Sadly, a month after retiring he received devastating news that he had cancer and fought a hard battle while it continued to spread. He eventually succumbed peacefully at home on November 13th.

Jones grew up in Los Angeles and attended Marshall High School, Cal State Northridge and Cal Poly where he was a football standout and always the epitome of health.

Firefighter Jones is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Renette; His daughters Ashlee, Olivia and Jillian Louise and sisters Shari, Michele and Tina; Brother Darryl and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In retirement he continued close relationships with many of his fire family brothers and sisters.

“The greatest tribute we can provide is to honor our own for dedicating 30-years to our community. I join the men and women of our department in mourning Firefighter Jones passing,” said Pasadena Fire Chief Bertral Washington. “His infectious smile and warm personality will be sorely missed.”

Firefighter Jones Celebration of Life with Traditional Fire Honors (public invited)

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2017

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena 91101

DIGNITARIES/ OUTSIDE FIRE / POLICE AGENCIES: For those wishing to attend, please call Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian at 626-744-7276.