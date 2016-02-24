Obituaries

James R. Rucker 1986 – 2016

James R. Rucker was born on Nov. 7, 1986, the fourth of four children born to Katie Jefferson. His father, James Rucker Sr. and sister, Lisa Jefferson, preceded him in death.

James was born and raised in the church. As a youth, he attended Sunday School and Y.P.W.W. every week. He also was involved in the youth department and played on the church’s basketball team. He was known for his three-point shot, he had a soft touch from the right corner. He attended Altadena Elementary School, Marshall Middle School, and graduated from Rose City High School. He later went on to Los Angeles City College, Trade Tech to obtain a degree in cosmetology. It was his desire to own a barber shop.

In 2006 he met Charlene Wright and they had two handsome boys, Jamonie and Jameer. At that time he was working for United Postal Service (UPS). Today his two boys are attending the same church as he did when he was their ages, Lincoln Avenue Celestial Temple. Around this same time, he was reunited with his father, Papa, and sister, Cita. His father soon passed but the time they spent together was full of sharing, learning and loving each other.

James will be remembered for his beautiful bright smile, good looks, and kindness toward others. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Jamonie and Jameer Rucker; his mother, Katie Lynn Jefferson; sisters, Kimberly Dorn, her husband, Kenneth Dorn, Cita Ferdinand, her husband, Anthony Ferdinand; brother, Edward Jefferson; uncle, Jesse Dillon; aunt, Gloria Echols; and a host of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

February 24, 2016

  1. Fred G says:
    April 5, 2017 at 2:47 am

    My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your beloved, James. Please know that Jehovah God and his son Jesus Christ is aware of your pain and they care for you. (2 Corinthians 1:3,4) . I pray that you are able to find comfort in God’s promise of paradise where there will be no more pain and sorrow (Revelation 21:4,5)  and the many wonderful  memories of your beloved becoming a reality in the future  resurrection in paradise.  (Acts 24:15). Please accept my sincere condolences. (JW.org)

    Reply

