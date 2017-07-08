Woman, 40, Shot to Death in Pasadena Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning, July 8, at about 1:45 a.m., Pasadena Police Department patrol personnel responded to the 100 block of W. Peoria Street regarding a report of a female gunshot victim according to a written report.

Officers arrived on scene and found a Black female in her 40’s, a victim of a shooting. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene for further investigation, which is ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending release from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)- 744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.