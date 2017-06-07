News

La Serna High Senior Dies Near Hermit Falls in Sierra Madre

La Serna High Senior falls 100 feet to his death Near Hermit Falls in Sierra Madre. – Courtesy photo / Facebook @AllthingsLaSerna

La Serna High Senior, Jeremy St. Julian(#54),  fell 100 feet to his death Near Hermit Falls in Sierra Madre. -Courtesy photo / Facebook @AllthingsLaSerna

Sources tell Beacon Media that 18-year-old Jeremy St. Julian died Tuesday night while hiking with friends above Sierra Madre.

According to reliable sources, Julian was due to graduate Wednesday from La Serna High in Whittier. He died when he fell approximately 100 feet, near Hermit Falls in the Chantry Flat area of the Angeles National Forest Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and Sierra Madre Search and Rescue responded to the incident along with paramedics who pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene.

June 7, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “La Serna High Senior Dies Near Hermit Falls in Sierra Madre”

  1. John Brown says:
    June 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    He was a la serna high school student not Whittier high

    Reply
    • Pasadena Independent says:
      June 7, 2017 at 11:33 am

      We appreciate your comment and for holding us accountable to reporting the truth. Updates have been made.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching