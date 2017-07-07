Westbound I-210 Long-Term Ramp Closures in Pasadena

Lincoln Avenue and Arroyo Boulevard will experience closures

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close westbound Foothill Freeway (I-210) Lincoln Avenue on-ramp and Arroyo Boulevard off-ramp beginning Monday, July 10 at 7 p.m. as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. The ramp closures will remain in effect through August 2017, are weather permitting and subject to change.

Detour signs will be posted. Flatiron West, Inc. is the contractor of this $148.5 million project. Once the project is completed in 2018, the new surface will provide a smoother drive for motorists, reduce time required for maintenance and minimize the need for further lane closures.

For real time freeway traffic information, please visit the Caltrans Quickmap. Caltrans thanks you for your patience and understanding during construction and reminds you to “Be Work Zone Alert.”