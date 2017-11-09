News

Upcoming Traffic Enforcement Program in Pasadena

Pasadena police officers. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News

The Pasadena Police Department will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement program on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, throughout the city of Pasadena. Officers will be deployed at various locations throughout the city to look for violations including, but not limited to, primary collision factors involving speed or red signals. When violations are observed, violators will cited and/or educated on the safety concerns associated with the violation. The need for driver education and enforcement is constantly on the rise due to the increase volume of traffic within the City of Pasadena. The Pasadena Police Department’s ultimate goal is to enforce and educate the driving public at the same time reducing serious injuries and fatal collisions. Funding for these programs is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

