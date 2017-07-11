News

The Hummingbear

Warning: leaving anything sweet outside might attract bears, even bird feeders. – Courtesy photo / FeederWatch

With the hot weather, the bears are coming out in force. One foothill resident caught this bear helping itself to a little sweet refreshment in the form of the liquid in a backyard hummingbird feeder. Wet and sweet, that nectar was too much of a temptation for the bear.

The homeowner said that he was especially pleased that he had replaced the glass in his home with double panes. Lucky for him! Who knows what would have happened to the homeowner if he had neglected that chore?

In light of bears wandering dangerously close to civilian life thanks to hot weather, please remember to be safe. Check out these safety tips for dealing with bears just in case you’re not as lucky as this homeowner: Bear Safety Tips.

July 11, 2017

