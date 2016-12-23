Suspect in 2014 Triple Homicide Shooting Sentenced to 181 years in Prison

46-year-old John Izeal Smith pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering three people and trying to kill another during a 2014 shooting rampage in Pasadena.

On Saturday, July 12, 2014, at about 4:20 p.m. the Pasadena Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls from residents reporting shots fired in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue. On arrival, the initial officer observed a victim down on the sidewalk and attempted to render aid when he came under heavy and sustained gunfire from the suspect. Following the killing of the victims and the brazen attack on the officer, the suspect barricaded himself in a home on Summit Avenue.

Despite the suspect’s relentless and murderous attack, a standoff ensued, ultimately leading to the surrender of Smith to members of the Pasadena Police SWAT Team. The surrender was a result of a tense 20 minute dialogue over the phone with police dispatchers, and a crisis negotiator.

“Today’s guilty plea entered by Smith, underscores the relentless pursuit of predators in our community by the men and women of the Pasadena Police Department. I could not be more proud of the team of detectives that committed themselves to this investigation, in particular Sgt. Carolyn Gordon who served as the Lead Investigator. It is through their efforts and dedication to duty that we achieve these types of outcomes. It is also my hope that today’s guilty plea helps to bring solace and closure to the family members that were victimized by Suspect Smith on July 12, 2014.” Said Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez.

John Izeal Smith entered his plea to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon on a peace officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced to 181 years to life in state prison on Feb. 1, 2017.