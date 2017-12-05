News

Special Transportation Advisory Commission Meeting

Pasadena City Hall. – Photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media

The Transportation Advisory Commission will hold a special meeting, Thursday Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Their new location is located in the City Hall Basement: Grand Conference Room # S038 at  100 North Garfield Avenue Pasadena, CA. 91101.
Agenda Listing:
1. Call to order
2. Roll call
3. Rose Bowl Loop: Liability Issues and Enhancing User Safety – PowerPoint
Presentation (Information only)
4. Commissioner Orientation Program – (Review and Comment)
5. Public Comment – Limited to Items 3 and 4 on this Special Meeting notice
6. Adjournment
Members to attend:
Greg Gunther, Chair, District 3
James De Pietro, Vice Chair, District 7
Jeffery Potter, District 1
Blair Miller, District 2
Adriana Lim, District 4
Timothy Sales, District 5
Jonathan Edewards, District 6
Neil Kleinman, At Large, District 7
Paul Backstrom, Mayor Appointee

December 5, 2017

Pasadena Independent


