Special Transportation Advisory Commission Meeting

The Transportation Advisory Commission will hold a special meeting, Thursday Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Their new location is located in the City Hall Basement: Grand Conference Room # S038 at 100 North Garfield Avenue Pasadena, CA. 91101.

Agenda Listing:

1. Call to order

2. Roll call

3. Rose Bowl Loop: Liability Issues and Enhancing User Safety – PowerPoint

Presentation (Information only)

4. Commissioner Orientation Program – (Review and Comment)

5. Public Comment – Limited to Items 3 and 4 on this Special Meeting notice

6. Adjournment

Members to attend:

Greg Gunther, Chair, District 3

James De Pietro, Vice Chair, District 7

Jeffery Potter, District 1

Blair Miller, District 2

Adriana Lim, District 4

Timothy Sales, District 5

Jonathan Edewards, District 6

Neil Kleinman, At Large, District 7

Paul Backstrom, Mayor Appointee