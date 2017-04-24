South Pasadena Police Search for Missing Child

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Detail are working together with South Pasadena Police Department to locate a missing child, Andressian, Aramazd Jr.

He was last seen on Saturday, April 15, at 8:00 a.m. during a custody exchange with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr, at the Baldwin Park Police Department.

On Tuesday, April 18, Andressian Jr.’s mother told detectives she saw and spoke to Andressian Jr via “Skype” video chat.

The missing child, Andressian Jr, is described as a Male, 5 years old, 55 lbs, with short brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and white striped shirt, or teal shirt, gray sweat pants, plaid shorts and tan shoes.

The father of the missing child, Andressian Aramazd Sr, was driving a 2004 Gray BMW, 4-door vehicle with California License Plate 5FIL646. He is in custody with the South Pasadena Police Department.

The vehicle was last seen on Friday, April 21, during the early morning hours in Orange County.

Andressian Aramazd Jr.’s family is very concerned and asking for the public’s assistance in search for the missing child.