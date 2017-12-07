Sierra Madre Police Blotter Report: Nov. 26 – Dec. 3

Nov. 29

At about 12:42 a.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Michillinda Ave. and Ramona Ave. The officers located the male subject, questioned and arrested him for three warrants out of the City of Monrovia. SMPD officers released the male subject to Monrovia PD.

At 7:39 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Sierra Meadows Dr. An investigation determined that a physical altercation occurred between two women. One woman allegedly threw a juice bottle and hit the other woman with a baseball bat causing injuries to her head and knee. The suspect left the location prior to the officer’s arrival. The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene. A WANT was entered into the system for assault with a deadly weapon.

Dec. 2

A reporting party came to the police department lobby at about 4:30 p.m. to report that an unknown suspect(s) entered his locked vehicle in the 600 block of W. Sierra Madre Bl. and ransacked the glove compartment and center console. The suspect(s) removed personal items.