Sierra Madre Crime Blotter: Oct. 29 – Nov. 3

Oct. 30

Officers responded to the 700 block of W. Sierra Madre Blvd. at about 5:20 a.m. for a vehicle burglary investigation. An unknown suspect(s) entered a locked vehicle and ransacked the glove compartment and trunk. The suspect(s) stole three utility bills that were left in the driver side sun-visor.

At about 1:17 p.m. a motorist was stopped for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be driving on a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device. The driver was cited and released in the field; the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Oct. 31

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check of a female subject who was possibly intoxicated. Upon arrival it was determined that the subject was intoxicated. Subject was arrested and transported to Pasadena PD jail without incident.

At about 12:26 p.m., officers responded to a call from a doctor’s office regarding a patient who was making claims of wanting to hurt themself. The subject was transported to a local hospital and released to hospital staff for evaluation.

Nov. 1

A vehicle was stopped for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be driving on an expired driver’s license. The driver was cited and the vehicle was released to a licensed driver.

Nov. 3

A theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported to have occurred in the driveway of a residence in the 300 block of Acacia St. between Thursday November 2 and Friday November 3. Miscellaneous personal items were missing.

At 9:25 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the Pioneer Cemetery for a possible Arson investigation. A resident walking along Coburn Ave. stated she saw two

Female Hispanics light a fire on top of a gravestone. The investigation showed that the two suspects willfully lit items for unknown reasons. The suspects fled in a black BMW 3 series eastbound on Sierra Madre Boulevard.