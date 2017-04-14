Shriners Hospitals for Children® – Los Angeles Hosts Dedication and Cornerstone Ceremony

Photos by Terry Miller

After 65 years and nearly six-and-a-half decades of giving children and families the specialized medical care they need, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles will be moving to a brand new state-of-the-art medical center located in Pasadena. Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center is the first facility in the Shriners Hospitals for Children network to be created specifically to meet the rigorous demands of our rapidly-changing health care system. Opening in June of 2017, the new medical center represents a significant departure from the concepts that define traditional hospitals.

To celebrate the transition, the Los Angeles Shriners Hospital leadership, national and local patient ambassadors alongside the California Grand Lodge, Imperial Board and the Chairman of the Board will perform a traditional cornerstone ceremony. A Masonic cornerstone ritual is probably the only Masonic ritual that the public will ever see conducted. The dedication ceremony is the symbolic laying of the cornerstone, that which supports the entire structure.

909 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena