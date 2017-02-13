Police Blotters: Jan. 27 – Feb. 11

Jan. 27

The community experienced several commercial armed robberies that continued for seven days. In each of these cases, the suspect was described as a male African-American, in his 20s, armed with a handgun. PPD officers responded to every robbery, however, the suspect made good his escape prior to their arrival. Nevertheless, PPD officers conducted a comprehensive field investigation and began to identify the suspect’s pattern. On Feb. 4, the suspect robbed a shoe store in nearby Temple City. Temple City Sheriff’s deputies shared the suspect information with Pasadena Police officers, which included a description of the suspect and his vehicle. PPD officers were able to develop sufficient evidence and subsequently identified the suspect, Terry Wayne Wilson, an African-American male and Pasadena resident.

PPD officers located Wilson’s car within hours of the robbery in Temple City. A short time later, PPD officers saw Wilson near his car. He was detained without incident and witnesses later positively identified him as the suspect. Wilson was arrested and booked at the Pasadena jail. Pasadena Police detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who filed six counts of felony armed robbery. His bail was set at $250,000.

Jan. 28

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, at least four fires were deliberately set in multiple locations at Vroman’s Bookstore. The case was assigned to Pasadena Fire Arson Investigator Wendell Eaton, who immediately started investigating all possible leads. Investigator Eaton subsequently identified the suspect, secured a want, and passed along the information to Pasadena Police officers. On Feb. 9, Pasadena Police officers were on routine patrol in the 600 block of East Colorado Boulevard, when they saw a male matching the description of the arson suspect provided by PFD Investigator Eaton. PPD officers contacted the subject (later identified as Khaliq Muhammad, 25, an African-American male) and arrested him without incident for the arson.

Feb. 2

At 6:08 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to a blast (explosion) in the 00 block of west Colorado Boulevard. On arrival, officers learned that a male, wearing all African-American clothing (no further information), had allegedly thrown an explosive device into a restaurant. Officers requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad, who responded. The bomb squad rendered the location safe and recovered the device. Federal law enforcement entities were also notified. There were no injuries associated with this incident. Our investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 4

At 12:58 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a residential burglary in the 800 block of Adelaide Drive. During the field investigation, PPD officers learned the suspect(s) stole two guns from the residence. Our investigation is ongoing; however, this incident serves as a reminder to secure your firearms in a gun safe. Guns stolen from residents, vehicles, or commercial other outbuildings are often used in crimes in our community.

At 2:08 p.m., Pasadena Police officers investigated a robbery near Green Street and Marengo Avenue. On arrival, officers learned that the victim was in the restroom at the Paseo Colorado when she was confronted by the suspect who demanded her purse. The victim ran out of the restroom and was followed by the suspect. The suspect subsequently grabbed the victim’s pursue and fled the area. The suspect is described as a African-American Male, 30s, 5’-11,” skinny, bald head, African-American tank-top and pants. If you have information about this incident please call the Pasadena Police Department.

Feb. 9

Pasadena Police Air Crew (Pilot Corralez & TFO Polimeni) was on patrol when they monitored a call of shots fired in Monrovia. MPD officers quickly stopped two male Hispanics who were involved in the incident. Officers quickly determined that a third suspect (male Hispanic) was outstanding. MPD officers provided a description of the outstanding suspect and the PPD Air Crew located him almost immediately. The Air Crew directed MPD ground officers to the last suspect, who was detained without incident.

Feb. 10

At 12:17 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the 300 block of Cliff Drive regarding a subject acting aggressively and banging on doors of an apartment complex. On arrival, officers learned that Isiah Johnson, an African-American male, was suffering from a psychotic episode possibly induced by drugs. Johnson barricaded himself in his apartment, which is shared with his mother. HOPE Officers Armendariz and Scott-Jackson responded to assist. After approximately three hours of negotiations, Johnson surrendered to PPD officers and was taken into custody without incident. Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The incident was supervised by Sergeant Crees.

Feb. 11

At 11:24 p.m., the Irwindale Police Department initiated a pursuit of a motorcycle operator northbound on Irwindale Boulevard. The suspect subsequently entered the 210 Freeway traveling westbound. The Pasadena Police Air Crew was patrolling the community and monitored the pursuit. The Air Crew observed the motorcycle operator near Myrtle Avenue traveling in excess of 100 mph. The suspect exited the freeway and continued west on Central. The Air Crew safely directed Irwindale and CHP units to the suspect’s location where he was arrested without incident.