Pasadena’s Huntington Hospital Provides Over $108 Million in Community Benefits  

As part of its non-profit mission, Huntington Hospital provides significant benefits to the communities it serves, often in the form of free and part-pay hospital care for the uninsured and those with limited means. In 2016, Huntington Hospital provided a total of over $108 million worth of health care services and support to residents of the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

“It is our responsibility to identify and address the unmet needs of those underserved in our community,” said Jane Haderlein, senior vice president, philanthropy & public relations, Huntington Hospital. “Assisting those in need – from our elderly neighbors to families facing financial hardship – is a commitment that we proudly embrace.”

These community benefits include charity care for those patients unable to pay, as well as care expenses underwritten by the hospital that reflect the differences between the actual cost of the care and the amount of money received for patients covered by Medicare and/or Medi-Cal. Community benefits support research, education and training; including clinical research, graduate medical education programs, scholarships and continuing education in nursing and many other disciplines as well as benefits directed at the community-at-large, such as seniors, other vulnerable populations or the underserved and those suffering from specific diseases (such as heart failure). Community benefits also include health screenings, community health fairs and flu shots.

In 2016, Huntington Hospital provided:

– Health screening and counseling to 2,400 people.

– Weekly breastfeeding support groups to 3,500 mothers.

– Senior Care Network Resource Center support and referrals benefiting 5,000 callers.

– Free health education classes to 2,100 people.

– Long-term care management through Senior Care Network to 725 seniors.

These benefits, and many more, are described in detail in an annual Community Benefits Report submitted to the state each May. To review the complete 2016 Community Benefits report, please visit: http://www.huntingtonhospital.org/Community/Community-Benefit.aspx