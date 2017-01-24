Pasadena Teen Arrested in Possession of a Firearm Near Santa Anita Mall

San Marino schools on lockdown while police searched.

By Terry Miller

San Marino High School was on lockdown as police searched for a possibly armed 15-year-old student who was reported missing Tuesday by his parents, LASD officials reported.

Aldric Partovi, 15, was last seen about 9 a.m. at his home in the 600 block of Madre Street in Pasadena. Partovi may be in possession of two firearms missing from his father’s home, LASD officials stated in a bulletin.

The high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution while San Marino police and deputies from the Temple City Sheriff’s station search for Partovi, who authorities described as a “critically missing juvenile.”

Arcadia Police officers found the juvenile in possession of a firearm in the 400 block of Baldwin Avenue at the shopping center but were unclear if the weapon was one of those reported missing.

All schools in San Marino were also placed on lockdown and the general area is contained by sheriff’s deputies and San Marino Police.

A San Marino alert went out at 2:18 PM stating “Aldric has been located safe. Thank you for everyone’s help.”

The 15-year-old is in custody at Arcadia Police Department pending transfer of custody with LASD.