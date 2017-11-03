Pasadena Police Seeking Male Battery Suspect

On Monday, October 30, 2017, at approximately 6:45 p.m., a female adult was approached by suspect Benito Navas in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue. Suspect Navas made inappropriate and offensive comments to the victim as she was walking. The victim did not respond in fear that suspect Navas would become violent.

After a brief moment, suspect Navas reached out, grabbed a hold of the victim’s arm, and kissed the victim’s arm before she could pull away. Pasadena Police detectives are investigating this case and will be seeking appropriate charges.

Through the investigation, the Pasadena Police Department has learned that suspect Navas has approached numerous citizens, primarily females, in the area of Pasadena City Hall displaying similar erratic or unwanted behavior recently.

We are asking if anyone has been a victim of a crime as a result of suspect Navas to contact the Pasadena Police Department immediately.

Information about this case or any other unreported incident(s) involving suspect Navas should be reported to Detective Jose Urita at (626) 744-6489 or Pasadena Police Dispatch at (626) 744-4241. You may also report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Benito Navas

Male Hispanic – 62 years old

5’-10”, 204 lbs., balding, brown eyes