Pasadena Police Blotter

On May 5 at about 2:30 p.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area below the Colorado Street Bridge regarding a dead body. Our preliminary investigation indicates that a Male White, 65 years (Los Angeles Resident), was standing on the Colorado Street Bridge when he was approached by a Good Samaritan. The Good Samaritan started talking with the victim who said he intended to commit suicide by jumping from the bridge. The Samaritan retreated from the immediate area to get some water for the victim and when he returned the victim had already jumped. Pasadena Fire Department personnel were nearby (at the Fire Academy) and responded quickly to the scene. The victim was pronounced dead and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was notified. There is no foul play associated with this incident.

On May 8 at about 9:50 a.m., a Female Hispanic, 45 (Pasadena Resident), was walking by the Police Department (on the Garfield Avenue side of the building). Without warning or provocation, she picked up a large rock and threw it at the police building. The rock struck a first floor window breaking the glass. A police sergeant was seated at his workstation and was injured by the glass shards from the broken window. The injured sergeant immediately left his workstation, ran out onto Garfield Avenue and detained the suspect. Other PPD officers assisted with the contact and the suspect was subsequently arrested without further incident. The sergeant was medically treated at the police station and immediately returned to his duties.

On May 9 at about 12:03 a.m. Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Del Vina and Eaton Drive regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation. On arrival officers talked with the victim who said he was driving his motorcycle north on the 100 freeway when he noticed a vehicle approaching very quickly from behind him. The suspect vehicle struck the motorcyclists causing to crash. The suspect vehicle fled the location; however, a short time later reappeared near Del Vina Street and Eaton Drive. The suspect exited his vehicle and confronted the motorcyclists. The suspect approached the victim striking him with large piece of wood. A suspect emerged from the car and threatened to kill the victim. The suspects were subsequently arrested by PPD officers with no further incident and book at the Pasadena jail.

On May 9, just before midnight, Pasadena Police officers responded to the 800 block of Orange Grove Boulevard regarding an armed robbery investigation. On arrival, officers learned that the suspect entered a restaurant on Orange Grove and grabbed the cashier by her wrist. The suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money. Fearing for her safety, the victim gave the suspect US currency from the register. As the suspect was preparing to leave the restaurant, a customer confronted him. The suspect fired one shot, which struck the floor, causing the round to fragment. One of the fragments struck a customer in the upper back area causing minor injuries (the fragment did not break the skin). The suspect then fled the restaurant. Our investigation is on-going. If you have any information about this incident, please call the Pasadena Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (626)744-4241.

On May 10 at about 4:40 a.m., Pasadena Police officers responded to the area of Lincoln and Orange Grove regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon Investigation. On arrival, officers located a Male Black, 25 (Pasadena Resident), suffering from a single gunshot wound (upper right back). The victim said he was riding his bicycle in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue when he heard what he thought was a gunshot coming from a vehicle behind him. The victim said he felt a sharp pain and thought he had been shot. Officers called PFD and paramedics subsequently transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. Our investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, please call the Pasadena Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (626)744-4241.